Nolensville little league team heading to Little League World Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The little league team from Nolensville is headed to the Little League World Series.

The team beat their rivals from Lake Mary, Florida, 4 runs to 1.

It marks the first time that a team has gone to the Little League World Series three years in a row.

But a weather delay kept the game from starting on time as severe thunderstorms rolled through the Warner Robins area in Georgia, where the Southeast Regional Final was being held.

More than four hours after the game was scheduled to begin, it finally started.

It’s been a long road for the Nolensville team to get here.

After winning its first game in the tournament on Thursday, the team lost against Georgia on Saturday, placing them into the elimination bracket.

But the team had won every game since, defeating South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia in a rematch Monday.

That win led the team to Tuesday night, with a berth to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on the line.

The team was powered in part by pitcher Stella Weaver, who goes to Legacy Middle School — the first time in Nolensville history that a girl has been a part of the team.