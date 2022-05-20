Nolensville police arrest two over BB gun incident

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Police Department officers arrested two teens for shooting a BB gun out of a car.

Police officials said each teen — one 17 and one 18 — will receive four counts of reckless endangerment charges, two counts of assault and two counts of felony vandalism. The shots injured a 13-year-old and damaged a house.

The 18-year-old earned an extra charge for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. That teen was also in court for an unrelated incident, with his parole now going to be revoked.

"We want to thank the community for coming forward with information. Also, it should be mentioned the license plate reader technology deployed by the Bent Creek HOA played an important role in solving this case," police said on social media.

