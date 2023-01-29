Nolensville residents now have a dedicated ambulance and EMS crew right down the street

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People injured in an accident or seriously sick in Nolensville can now get medical attention faster.

An ambulance and EMS crew dedicated to emergencies in the town are now stationed 24/7 at Nolensville Fire and Rescue on Nolensville Road.

According to a post by the police department, the nearest EMS unit had been in Brentwood at the Sunset Road fire station. It was never a guarantee the ambulance was available to respond to an emergency in Nolensville.

Families said an ambulance in Nolensville gives them peace of mind.

"I think it's great. The way our community is growing, I mean response times need to be pretty quick and with all the sports and kids around maybe getting hurt and things like that it's nice to know there's going to be somebody close by," said Caleb Wiles.

There will be a ribbon cutting for the new unit sometime in February.

Williamson Medical Center oversees the county's emergency medical services. A spokesperson said more information about Nolensville's expanded service will be released on Tuesday.