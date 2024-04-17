Non-alcoholic bottle shop wants to open Nashville NA Bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One small business in Nashville is looking to expand. Killjoy is a non-alcoholic bottle shop and is working to open a bar without the booze.

"People really do think of Nashville as a drinking town, but the people who live here there's a wide variety of people and a lot of them are sober curious," Killjoy owner Stephanie Styll said.

It is in partnership with The Loading Dock Cafe, which is moving locations. Juan Vega-Romero is the owner.

"He's been working in hospitality and restaurant management for 25 years and was the area supervisor of a local chain before opening The Loading Dock Coffee Shop in 2018. He'll bring all of his food and beverage expertise to make sure that Killjoy Bar is a huge success," a gofundme created by Stephanie said.

In order for the bar to happen, the location they've found needs to be built out.

"After more than a year of chatting with Killjoy customers, it's become clear that Nashville needs a dedicated community space for booze-free fun, and we've found the perfect location! We're asking for your support to help us build out a charming late night bar and café," the gofundme said

Stephanie's goal is to raise $100,000. You can learn more about Killjoy on their website.