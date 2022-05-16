Non-profit 'We are Human' on a mission to unite community through barbecue tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Terrance Wren wholeheartedly believes good food can bring people together.

After the death of George Floyd, Wren said, he knew he had to do something to help people connect with each other.

"I was watching a live stream and I just started breaking down crying. I started praying to God over and over and over....next thing you know I started talking on TikTok and videos started taking off," Wren said.

He decided to start 'We Are Human,' a non-profit with the aim of helping people come together regardless of race, political views, or sexual preference.

He tours the country hosting barbecues and invited everyone to show up. Wren uses TikTok to raise money for food and for items to help those experiencing homelessness.

"It's time for people to just come together with each other and start loving and caring about each other regardless of our differences, including financial differences as well. You know just because somebody is less fortunate than you or not it does not mean that their life is less important than yours," Wren said.

The next stops for the group will be in North and South Carolina.

