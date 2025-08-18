'None of us will ever be the same:' Tennessee couple hit by drunk driver navigates new reality

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville family's lives have been forever altered after what should have been a celebration of love became a nightmare due to a drunk driver.

Mickey and Melissa McLeod had just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary with a cruise.

"It was great, we had a good time. Had a real good time. Talked about spending our next 30 years together," said Mickey McLeod.

But on their way home in April, while stopped at a red light outside Macon, Georgia, the unthinkable happened.

"We were leaving that Taco Bell, sitting at a red light, and this drunk driver come off the interstate and hit right behind my door," said Mickey.

The impact left their family car in pieces.

Mickey spent several days in the hospital, but Melissa has remained hospitalized ever since the crash.

"It's going to be a long road. She can't walk. Her left side is basically paralyzed. She does move her right side," said Mickey.

In the months since the accident, Mickey has traveled back and forth between Macon, Georgia, and Clarksville, trying to stay close to his wife while also caring for their five children at home.

"I've been facing the unknown everyday," said Mickey said. "None of us will ever be the same."

He credits their support network with helping the family manage during this difficult time.

"I'm blessed to have good kids and they've been doing well. We have a good support group to help us out in case they need things," said Mickey.

The alleged driver, Sergio Lanciego, has been indicted on 10 charges.

As an undocumented immigrant, it's unclear whether he'll face punishment in the United States or be deported.

"Maybe make an example out of him. He's caused a tragic accident, he's changed our lives forever. You know, none of us will ever be the same," said McLeod.

Mickey is now petitioning a local judge to appoint him as Melissa's conservator so he can make crucial healthcare decisions on her behalf.

"We're trying to get her to a long-term care facility," said Mickey.

Despite the challenges, there are moments that give Mickey hope.

"I was in between states for about five days, and when I made it back, her face just lit up when she seen me. It was a joy to me to see that," said Mickey. "I have faith in the Lord that he'll see us through."

If you'd like to help the McLeod family out, they have a GoFundMe page set up.

Preparing for the worst

Tragically, scenarios where even married couples have to set up conservatorships happen more than you might think. Experts recommend having legal documents like advance healthcare directives and HIPAA authorization forms prepared before tragedy strikes. Once someone is no longer competent to make their own decisions, a conservatorship often becomes the only option.

In Mickey's case, Clarksville attorney Greg Smith was appointed by a judge to serve as Melissa's guardian ad litem. In a report to the court, Smith recommended that Mickey McLeod should become Melissa's conservator. That process is expected to be finalized soon by a judge.

Do you have more information about this story? Email me at chris.davis@NewsChannel5.com.