Nonprofit aims to recruit more men of color to be teachers in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A nonprofit is aiming to recruit more men of color into becoming teachers in Middle Tennessee.

On Thursday night, the organization Man Up Teacher Fellowship is holding its first event in Nashville. It is being held at Sinema in the Melrose area from 5 to 7 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to introduce themselves to Nashville, surrounding schools, districts and communities. Organizers want to meet with anyone interested in partnering or supporting them, as they try to improve and increase diversity in Tennessee schools.

The event also focuses on men of color who are interested in becoming teachers, local school leaders and current male teachers of color learning more about their fellowship program.

Men accepted into what is called the "Graduate Lane" will earn a tuition-free Master of Education degree, as long as they commit to teaching for 5 years if a part of it.

Founder and Executive Director Dr. Patrick Washington said they are working to build relationships with Metro Nashville, local schools and charters plus surrounding school districts like Rutherford County.

The nonprofit is willing to partner with anyone who believes in this work and recognizes the value of increasing diversity in schools.

"The research is clear that schools that have a diverse staff and also a diverse student body, everybody benefits from that. We are in the best country in the world and we are a diverse country and our students deserve to receive an education in a setting that represents the communities in which they live," Washington said.

For perspective, a report from EdWeek last year found fewer than 7% of teachers are Black, and just 2% are Black men. Also, teacher turnover rates are especially high for Black men.

The nonprofit is looking for people for its fellowship program who have a passion for teaching, are looking for a career change, or someone with that itch to teach.

"Those school leaders out there who are looking at their data and looking at their outcomes, and particularly when they look at students of color — this work is instrumental in increasing and improving student outcomes across the board. This is diversity, equity, inclusion in action," Washington said.