Nonprofit aims to transform legacy into community hub

Men 2 Be, an organization focused on uplifting young boys to reach their fullest potential, needs your help. They have taken on the significant task of restoring a dilapidated building to serve the entire community.

“Attucks is a beacon light,” said alumna Teresa Moss. “We should continue to let that light shine.”

Named after the Black man who was the first American to die in the Revolutionary War, Crispus Attucks High School was a safe place for students like Moss during segregation.

“They taught us from the ground up,” explained Moss. “They taught us to be mannerable. They taught us to have dignity. They taught us to speak well.”

Opened in 1916, Crispus Attucks High School was the first and only Black high school in the area. In the 1960s, it became an integrated middle school until it closed its doors in 1988. Moss says that now, more than ever, preserving this history is important.

“Attucks is a historical site, and many historical sites like Attucks are being destroyed or eliminated,” added Moss.

That’s why the alumni association gifted the building to Men 2 Be last year for one dollar. Since 2020, they’ve mentored hundreds of young boys, empowering them to chase their dreams.

“We teach everyday life skills,” explained Men 2 Be co-founder LaDessa Lewis. “We teach them how to be productive citizens in the community.”

They are raising one million dollars to transform the building into a center that offers support to those in need.

“A place where people can get resources, a place where people can have recreation, a place for even residential support for our seniors in the community,” added Lewis.

They dream of creating a space that uplifts not only the Black community but everyone in the area.

“That's what it's about. It's about love and helping,” said alumna Arnethia Stepp.

A benefit concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 26th, at 5 p.m. at the Bridge of Hope Fellowship.

Pictures in our story from the high school were from the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County.

