Nonprofit brings healing power of music to hospital patients, including veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a scientific fact that music can help you heal. It can help manage your depression, anxiety and stress.

Many hospital patients deal with all three symptoms and that's why a local nonprofit is bringing the healing power of music directly to the bedsides of patients, including those at the Nashville VA Medical Center.

Jack Defluiter, a patient there, is recovering after surgery. He's also a former Army Combat Medic, spending time in Vietnam.

“I used to pray we didn’t have mass casualties and wouldn’t have neck wounds. You also remember what happened. Who you were before you came over. Who you are when you’re leaving. Also who you knew, who didn’t make home and who you left behind. It’s a lot for a young man to do," Defluiter said.

Defluiter is 72 now. He relies on other healthcare professionals, and sometimes you need a little pick me up — an opportunity to get lost in the melodies and the rhythms of the country band, King Calaway.

The opportunity to bring King Calaway to the Nashville VA hospital was set up by "Musicians On Call."

"The idea is you have emergency services on call, but what if you’ve got musicians on call? Sometimes you need an emotional pick me up," King Calaway member Simon Dumas said.

The band also is coming into the VA during "National Salute To Veteran Patients Week."

"I think we all believe it’s so important that when they do get back, they have everything they need so that we can honor them because they protected us and our freedoms," King Calaway member Chad Michael Jervis said.

It didn’t take long for Defluiter to become a fan after their performance. In fact, a little music therapy was just what the doctor ordered.

Musicians On Call is celebrating a milestone, since the group's founding in 1999 musicians have performed for more than one million people nationwide.

You can learn more about the nonprofit, here.