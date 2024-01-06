Nonprofit continues to support Clarksville tornado victims as needs evolve

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Almost one month after a deadly tornado decimated parts of Clarksville, an outpouring of support continues for survivors. However, leaders at a local nonprofit organization said needs in the community are starting to change.

YAIPak Outreach has been on the frontlines of helping storm victims since the tornado hit in December. YAI stands for "you are important," and officials said they want to make sure no one is left behind. In addition to helping with disaster relief, the organization also provides programs to help foster children and veterans.

"We are seeing the strength of our community," said Sherry Nicholson, Founder and CEO of YAIPak Outreach. "But, it is a marathon. You have to reserve your energy, we want to finish well."

Nicholson said the YAIPak Outreach warehouse has supplied hundreds of storm victims with essential items ranging from clothing to blankets. However, as rebuilding begins on many of the damaged homes, items like lumber and roofing supplies will become a high priority. There will also be needs for dishes, kitchen items, microwaves, coffee makers, small appliances, pillows and comforter sets.

"We want to see those families restored back in their homes," said Nicholson. "If they can’t go back, then they need a good new home."

Donations continue to come into the nonprofit from across the area. On Friday, a Fort Campbell soldier dropped off a truck full of clothes, toys, shoes, and household items. His neighborhood was impacted by the storms, and he wanted to help people in need one day before he was deployed.

Another group from CBE Companies in Clarksville dropped of a check for more than $18,000. Employees from the call center all pitched in to help.

Nicholson encouraged people to continue to reach out and help their neighbors. She said recovery from the storm will take years.

"Their life won’t go back to normal for a while. We can’t forget that."

For more information on volunteering, or which items are needed most, visit: https://www.yaioutreach.org/or www.facebook.com/YAIPakOutreach

