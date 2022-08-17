Nonprofit donating skateboards in hopes of instilling a healthy lifestyle in kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, dozens of people will come together to give back to the community by building and giving away skateboards.

Volunteers will build 70 skateboards at MOAB Bike Shop to be donated to 4th and 5th graders at Hull Jackson Elementary in Nashville.

The in-person donation event will take place the following day on August 18th and will include a live demonstration to provide a few tips and tricks, as well as inspiration to encourage the kids to get active outside.

Can’d Aid, the national nonprofit is hosting the event. They’re based out of Colorado and the group believes we all can give back and do some good.

For the last nine years, the organization has distributed water, restored the environment and provided opportunities for underserved youth to experience music, arts, and the outdoors.

Can’d Aid said children average seven hours of screen time per day and only 1 in 5 gets the daily recommended amount of exercise.

The nonprofit's founder Diana Ralston hopes these skateboards will inspire kids to start leading more healthy and active lifestyles.

“Once we started doing these skateboard builds, the type of volunteers that came out to help us build the boards were totally different than the folks that were coming to some of our other projects. They’re always excited to give back,” Ralston said.

Since the nonprofit was founded, they’ve been able to build thousands of bikes and skateboards to give out to kids.

They still need volunteers for the build on Wednesday and for future projects. The build event is happening at MOAB Bike Shop in Nashville at 5 p.m.

For more information on the nonprofit and how to volunteer for future events, click here.