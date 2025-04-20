Nonprofit Dream Streets provides free Easter event to community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The many Easter celebrations this weekend included a special event in Nashville that made sure every kid had a chance to celebrate for free.

Dream Streets, a faith-based nonprofit that protects and empowers people living in distress, normally helps the community through food distribution and transitional housing.

But this Easter, it was all about providing a space for some holiday fun. Grilling out, temporary tattooing and egg hunting were all part of the celebration.

"It provides dignity in a lot of ways which is at the heart and core of what we do," said Haley Trusler, the housing director for Dream Streets. "They're a part of our everyday lives. I wanted to come out with my family, Thomas wanted to come out with his family, we want to spend time with them and be a part of just everyday life with them!"

Thomas Rose, the community connections director, says the nonprofit's ultimate goal is to give back.

"I was that kid, and I wish that we had something like this for me when I was growing up, because life would be a lot easier than the things I had to go through," he explained. "So the best way to do that now is to serve the kids that don't have all the advantages that a lot of the world has."

He says that's all possible with love, care and a little bit of Easter magic.

"Dream Streets, we're here to stay. We're gonna love on this community for years to come and our heart and our desire is to be a light for this community," he concluded.

This was their 2nd annual Easter celebration, and they plan to have many more.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.