Nonprofit hoping to bring women back in the workforce through childcare grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Childcare in Tennessee can cost thousands of dollars.

It's a reality that forces some parents to quit working or only work part-time.

Sarah Daley, with the nonprofit Women in Technology of Tennessee, said during the pandemic many mothers left the workforce.

And they're now working to bring them back.

"We're hoping just to ease the burden a little bit. Just a small amount can make a difference into getting back into the workforce. If a woman is trying to get back in and you're having to put your children into childcare, that's money upfront you have to spend, where you might not have that income coming in," Daley said.

For the first time ever, in addition to their other scholarships that promote women in tech, they've added funding for childcare grants.

"I think really what's happened is that 2020 happened and we saw so many women leave the workforce and childcare become such a huge problem with the rising cost of it that we finally said okay it's time for us to do something," she said.

WiTT will be dedicating $15,000 a year to childcare grants.

Female applicants must be pursuing education, career development, or employment in the tech field and have their child enrolled in a childcare agency licensed in Tennessee.

"It is about helping the next generation, helping the next workforce to ease that burden of coming in a little bit more," Daley said.

She said the goal is to increase the number of grants they're able to award every year.

The grants will be awarded four times a year. The deadline for the first round of applications is due by the end of this month.

You can find more information on how to apply HERE.