Nonprofit offers resources to homeless population during holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Project Love Strong is hosting its annual Hoodies for the Homeless drive on Saturday, December 4 from noon until 2 p.m.

The nonprofit organization partners with community groups to provide numerous resources all in one spot at War Memorial Plaza on Union Street.

Those without a home will be able to stop by and receive things like clean clothes, shoes, food, showers, haircuts and even pet supplies.

The nonprofit began three years ago by a woman from New York who felt called to help those without a home in Music City.

She said officials estimate around 3,000 unhoused individuals are living in Nashville.

"We’re just growing, we’re three years in. This will be our 12th event since 2018 and we’ve been in multiple states," said Jeshiqua “J” White. "We’re just trying to create a community movement of change to support vulnerable populations."