Watch
News

Actions

Nonprofit offers resources to homeless population during holiday season

3,000 unhoused individuals live in Nashville
items.[0].videoTitle
Project Love Strong is hosting its annual Hoodies for the Homeless drive on Saturday, December 4 from noon until 2 p.m.
nashville homeless camp.JPG
Posted at 6:59 AM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 07:59:10-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Project Love Strong is hosting its annual Hoodies for the Homeless drive on Saturday, December 4 from noon until 2 p.m.

The nonprofit organization partners with community groups to provide numerous resources all in one spot at War Memorial Plaza on Union Street.

Those without a home will be able to stop by and receive things like clean clothes, shoes, food, showers, haircuts and even pet supplies.

The nonprofit began three years ago by a woman from New York who felt called to help those without a home in Music City.

She said officials estimate around 3,000 unhoused individuals are living in Nashville.

"We’re just growing, we’re three years in. This will be our 12th event since 2018 and we’ve been in multiple states," said Jeshiqua “J” White. "We’re just trying to create a community movement of change to support vulnerable populations."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap