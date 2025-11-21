Nonprofit provides space, opportunities for artists who have experienced homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to homelessness, Nashville is a city still struggling.

Metro officials say more than 2,100 people are unhoused, with almost half deemed "chronically homeless."

But at Daybreak Arts, a nonprofit in Nashville, people who have experienced homelessness have a place to express their God-given gifts.

"There's no me without painting and drawing," said artist Edwin Lockridge.

Artists like Edwin do what they love, and Daybreak helps get their artwork sold.

"You know, I have a place to live, I was able to save money to get a car..." said another artist, Kateri. "Through your art?" we asked. "Through my art," she confirmed.

The artists have been featured in the Frist Art Museum, Bonnaroo Festival, the Nashville fair, and several other places.

But no matter where their art goes, you can often find these artists at the Daybreak Arts studio.

"This program was meant to be," said Kateri, holding back tears. "And all the other artists feel the same."

"My art will come and go. Memories here...priceless," added Edwin.

You can find their work all around town. You can currently find the artists' work at Ugly Mugs Coffee, The Belcourt Theatre, Lane Motor Museum, Trinity Community Commons, Center 615, Slip Ceramics Studio and Henricksen Design.

