Nonprofit 'Tae Kwon Do Anywhere' teaches the martial art to all socio-economic communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are physical and mental benefits to learning a martial arts practice, but it can be expensive to get into.

Tae Kwon Do Anywhere, a new nonprofit organization based in East Nashville, is teaching Tae Kwon Do at a discount.

"If you've ever studied martial arts, it's a very expensive endeavor," said Thuy Rocco. "I know. I was in a low income family and I could never learn Tae Kwon Do or any other martial arts because of the inability to pay for it."

Thuy Rocco and her husband started Tae Kwon Do Anywhere in November 2021. In less than six months, they've built a small community of martial artists in the making.

The organization offers classes and memberships with financial aid to give more people the chance to learn Tae Kwon Do.

The instructor knows that learning martial arts at a young age has life-long benefits.

"I battled mental health issues, depression, insecurities as a teenager... I had a lot of bullies too... Martial arts would've given me that confidence. If you feel like you can defend yourself in the face of something that's happening, you feel a lot more secure in your surroundings," Rocco said.

According to Tae Kwon Do Anywhere, instructors have experience teaching students as young as four as well as adults who are in their 60s and 70s. A one month membership costs $60, but you can inquire online about financial aid.

Tae Kwon Do Anywhere also offers a free introductory class. Most classes are taught at Construct Nashville off W. Trinity Lane.