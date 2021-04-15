Nonprofit to give away 60 skateboards to Nashville middle schoolers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With virtual school and smartphones, kids have been spending more of their time staring at screens.

To combat that trend, the nonprofit Can’d Aid brought together volunteers to build 60 skateboards on Wednesday that will be delivered to Kids at Margaret Allen Middle School on Thursday.

Can’d Aid says with kids staring at screens 7 hours a day, this is a first step toward getting kids outside, especially those who battle anxiety and depression.

"I was able to go outside with my friends and do that, it’s super fun we need more skate parks more ways to get boards in the kids' hands for sure," said Alex Hering, a Can'd Aid volunteer.