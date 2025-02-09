Nonprofit women's boutique hosts fashion fundraiser

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A special event helped a nonprofit carry out their mission to provide women in need with clothes while putting on big smiles.

Founder Cynthia Pitts, said heels were as high as the spirits at the Bella's Closet fashion show fundraiser.

"It shows that her shoulders are back shes standing stronger and she feels like now I can go out and conquer the world," said Pitts.

Pull the curtains back on confidence models showed off clothes Cynthia Pitts and her team offer at Bella's Closet in Clarskville.

"It is not just business attire, it is fun, edgy, it meets the needs of all women," said Pitts.

And all without a price tag the first fashion show fundraiser helped provide wardrobes for women but the event almost had a different meaning.

"At first it was going to be to fix the trailer, that was our goal," said Pitts.

A couple months ago someone stole the nonprofit's trailer.

"Trailer Mart reached out after you did your last announcing that the trailer had been found destroyed and showed the pictures," said Pitts. "The owner of Trailer Mart said he would like to fix it for us for free."

With passion for empowering women, Vallerie Guzman with Bella's Closet put safety pins on models where backstage was just as bright.

"Everyone could see themselves in one of those outfits today and that is what makes it incredible." said Guzman. "Today was hope, today was togetherness, today was fight for tomorrow, today was our future is not a blight it is a blessing, today was good."

For more information about how to support Bella's Closet, donate clothes or shop visit their website.

