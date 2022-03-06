Nonprofits need more help to care for Nashville Afghan allies.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 540 Afghan refugees have been in Nashville since last October. Welcoming them was a part of a huge effort to resettle more than 50 thousand evacuees from Afghanistan in the U.S. last year.

Nonprofits helping the evacuees said the support so far has been overwhelming, but more donations are needed to help long term.

The United Way of Greater Nashville and Catholic Charities are just some of the nonprofits that have been working tirelessly to help the evacuees. Together they initially established the Welcoming Nashville Fund to financially help the Afghan allies.

It has since raised more than $43,000 which has helped people find homes, fill pantries, visit the doctor, put children in school and get legal documents, but there’s another financial burden they’re facing. That’s processing applications to make sure the allies can stay in the U.S. beyond their current status that only allows them two years.

This can be a lengthy and costly process taking six months or more depending on the family.

The nonprofits ultimate goal is for every resettled family to become self-reliant as soon as possible. They hope to raise $300,000.

You can donate here.