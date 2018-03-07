Nor'easter Cancels Flights Out Of Nashville

6:23 AM, Mar 7, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A nor'easter that’s expected to pummel the northeast has canceled more than a dozen flights out of Nashville.

The new storm is expected to drop more than a foot of snow in some interior areas on Wednesday. Pennsylvania's Poconos Mountains and parts of Massachusetts could see up to 18 inches.

This comes just days after another storm knocked out power to millions, some of whom are still waiting to have their service restored.

About 20 flights out of Nashville have been canceled due to the storm. Check your flight status here.

