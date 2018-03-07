Nor'easter Cancels Flights Out Of Nashville

Cloudy
Nashville International Airport (FILE)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A nor'easter that’s expected to pummel the northeast has canceled more than a dozen flights out of Nashville.
The new storm is expected to drop more than a foot of snow in some interior areas on Wednesday. Pennsylvania's Poconos Mountains and parts of Massachusetts could see up to 18 inches.
This is just the start of what you’ll see on the boards at @Fly_Nashville. Another powerful storm is hitting the northeast forcing 20 cancellations @NC5_RSchleicher and I will have details coming up in a few minutes. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/QDVCKafC7y— Blayke Roznowski (@NC5_Blayke) March 7, 2018
This comes just days after another storm knocked out power to millions, some of whom are still waiting to have their service restored.
About 20 flights out of Nashville have been canceled due to the storm. Check your flight status here.