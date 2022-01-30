Nor'easter impacts flights at Nashville airport.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of flights have been canceled because of the heavy snowfall in the Northeast causing headaches and frustration for travelers. The big storm is also affecting flights here in Nashville.

Several dozen flights at Nashville International Airport have been impacted throughout the weekend. Many of the areas include departures to areas like New York, Philadelphia, Newark and Boston.

The National Weather Service said that the Nor'easter would result in dangerous blizzards and make travel "nearly impossible." Flight-tracking service FlightAware reported almost 5,000 flights were canceled between Friday and Sunday nationwide.

Airlines are doing everything they can to get back to work. A statement from Delta says teams are focused on a safe restart of operations at airports in the Northeast Sunday afternoon, depending on conditions.

The storm added to the list of challenges the industry is already facing like trying to recover from disruptions caused by COVID-19 and staffing shortages because of an increase in infections among employees.