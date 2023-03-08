North Murfreesboro Greenway Project opens up extended trail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is a new place to hit the pavement in Rutherford County. Murfreesboro Parks and Rec is celebrating the expansion of trails in the North Murfreesboro Greenway Project.

Now people can check out three extra miles added to the trail and updates to the equestrian trails for the horseback riders at the Central Valley Trailhead.

The city of Murfreesboro agreed to this project summer of 2014. Phase one was dedicated at the end of 2016 and then Phase 2 started in 2020, which was just completed.

The second phase received more than $2 million to extend the trail and level out parts of the 18-mile Twin-Forks Equestrian Trail.

Fences were also added in parts where walkers and equestrians pass by close to each other.

The end goal is to eventually connect this greenway to the one in Smyrna, La Vergne, and Nashville.