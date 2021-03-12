North Nashville church starting community garden to give neighbors access to fresh produce

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A North Nashville church is addressing food insecurity by starting a community garden and partnering with neighbors to help maintain it.

St. John AME is launching this new project while also making plans to rebuild their church building after it was damaged by a tornado last year – but that’s not stopping them from being visible in the North Nashville community.

The launching of the community garden will give families a chance to access fresh fruits and vegetables. It will sit along Formosa Street, next to where St. John AME’s building once stood.

Community members in the 37208 zip code will be directly involved with planting and harvesting all of it, and the food will be available to people struggling.

Pastor Lisa Hammonds is excited about being vital, present and relevant in the neighborhood

“Research has proven that our students are able to be more attentive. They’re able to learn better. Our adults are able to affect change with their physical health. Diabetes, high blood pressure. All those things our neighbors suffer from at a disproportion rate because their lack of access to fresh fruit and vegetables or not knowing how to prepare those foods,” said Hammonds.

The church will have a dedication ceremony Saturday at noon at the community garden located next to St. John AME.

Those who show up can sign up to volunteer, for more information you call the church at (615)-481-4753.