North Nashville community honors late Commander Anthony McClain with tree dedication

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — North Nashville community members gathered to honor the legacy of Commander Anthony McClain with a tree dedication at Bordeaux Gardens Park.

McClain, who passed away a few months ago at age 53, dedicated 27 years to the Metro Nashville Police Department—earning the admiration of not just his colleagues, but the community he served.

Prayer has been how the North Nashville community, his wife Gayla, and others have been getting through losing Commander McClain.

McClain was passionate about his job, working around the community's needs rather than standard hours. He attended countless neighborhood watch meetings.

"He would give us an update about what's going on in the neighborhood. He would encourage us and let us know we're doing a good job," said Frances Scales.

Gayla sat at many of those tables, but she didn't fully understand the impact her late husband was making.

"It's beautiful to be able to see it up close and personal," said Gayla McClain.

To thank Commander McClain for his services, the Bordeaux Hills Residential Association dedicated a tree in his honor at the Bordeaux Gardens Park.

With each pour of soil and water, it became a visual representation of all Commander McClain poured into the Nashville community.

"I love having a space to be able to come down and sit down and reflect in the community that he loved so much," said McClain.

With his passing, Commander Steven Bowers has now taken over the north precinct.

"I know I have big shoes to fill with Commander McClain. He put in a lot of work within the community, North precinct and police department," said Commander Steven Bowers.

Gayla is eager to watch Commander Bowers lead this community in a positive direction.

"I support you as the new commander of north. Our family supports you we are behind you," said McClain.

But she wants him to remember he's got his own pair of shoes too—ones that will add to what Commander McClain accomplished.

"It's okay to bring in your leadership style and goals for the community and move them forward," said McClain.

