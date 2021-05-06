North Nashville community members to decide how to spend $2 million in neighborhood

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor John Cooper is setting aside $2 million for infrastructure enhancements in North Nashville and Bordeaux.

Residents and stakeholders will decide how to allocate the money in their neighborhood.

"What we're really trying to push with this is that we don't necessarily need a representative to make this decision for you," said Eric Brown, a senior policy analyst for the mayor. "You can be part of the civic engagement process, actually talk about concerns and needs, and be able to work with your government to see those change happen in your area."

This will be the first time in Metro history that community members will decide how to spend part of a public budget.

"In the end, the councilperson will have to be the referee for the community discussion to say this is where the community wants it and we've had an excellent community process and here we're getting the money out to help," said Mayor John Cooper.

The Mayor's Office chose North Nashville for the pilot project to reengage the community.

"I think it's a perfect time to really deal with the community, the history of how policy has been, in some ways, unused. We want to make sure we right the wrongs," said Brown.

Talking with the HBCUs and the churches in the neighborhood will be a priority.

Neighborhood listening sessions will start at the end of the summer. North Nashville residents as young as 14 can attend and you do not need to be a registered voter.

