North Nashville community organizers call on community to help throw Halloween bash for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're less than a week away from Halloween and many of you will start celebrating this weekend.

Two nonprofits in North Nashville are trying to throw a big Halloween-themed basketball tournament for the kids, but they need some help.

Calvin Bryant and Calvin Mitchell are the ones trying to throw and host the ultimate Halloween event for families this upcoming weekend.

Bryant represents Positive Inner-City Kids.

"We equip the kids in the inner-city communities with the tools to be successful," Bryant said.

And Mitchell is representing the FatBoy Basketball league.

"We help guys 25 plus people build brotherhood by playing basketball and losing weight and staying in shape," Mitchell said.

These two dads are trying to reach children and families in areas where getting out to trick or treat isn't the easiest.

"A lot of these kids in these communities they’re not safe to go out at night and trick or treat. We would like to bring them to a safe environment and give them something positive," Bryant said.

To make it happen they’re counting on the community to come through with donations of funds and candy.

These two say it's more than just about candy, a costume contest, and a basketball tournament. They say it’s about unity.

"We're trying to help the community and we’re also bringing more people together with awareness," Mitchell said.

They’re hopeful the community will be able to step up to help throw the ultimate Halloween celebration.

"A lot of people judging the kids saying they’re not being kids, and they’re growing up too fast, so I feel like it’s our responsibility to give them these events on holidays to show them that it’s okay to be a kid and enjoy candy. It’s up to us to provide if for them," Bryant said.

If you're interested in donating or signing up to be a vendor at the event, click here.

The Halloween Bash takes place on Sunday, starting at noon at Brick Church Middle School.