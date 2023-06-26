Watch Now
North Nashville community rallies to pray for Bishop Marcus Campbell

Araceli Crescencio
Community members attend prayer service for Bishop Marcus Campbell at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 22:48:41-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of people packed a North Nashville church to show their support for a pastor who has left a positive mark on the city for more than a decade.

Bishop Marcus Campbell has been hospitalized for weeks due to a heart condition. Campbell is known for his work helping former gang members stay out of trouble, offering different youth programs, and feeding children using his own money. People from across the community showed their support by organizing a prayer service at the Church at Mount Carmel on Sunday.

People took to the stage to share stories of how much Campbell has helped them... and to pray that he gets better soon.

"It means a lot just everyone coming out and being a part of what's going on. Spur of the moment for most people, but to know that he is loved the way that he is, it means a lot to us filling in while he's not here. And letting us know that people do really care and love our Bishop the way we do," youth president at the Church at Mr. Carmel, Cheyenne Cutts, said.

Campbell's friends and family said they hope the prayers keep coming.

