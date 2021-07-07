Watch
North Nashville community to weigh in on how to spend infrastructure funding for neighborhood

A pilot project affecting people in North Nashville and Bordeaux aims to let community members and stakeholders decide how $2 million in infrastructure will be spent.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Jul 07, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pilot project affecting people in North Nashville and Bordeaux aims to let community members and stakeholders decide how $2 million in infrastructure will be spent.

Residents in the area are asked to brainstorm ideas from July until October. Then "volunteer budget delegates" along with help from Metro staff will take the ideas and vet and develop them into formal proposals between October and December. The proposals will go on a ballot in December where residents aged 14 and up can vote. You do not need to be a registered voter to participate.

Mayor Cooper tweeted about this project on Tuesday, encouraging residents to get involved in the process.

This project is the first time community members will get decide how to spend part of the public budget. As for why it's this specific neighborhood - the mayor's office chose North Nashville to reengage the community, placing a priority on historically black colleges and universities and churches.

Criteria for North Nashville and Bordeaux project proposals

The ideas do have to meet some criteria. They must provide primary benefits for the public at-large, provide a tangible, permanent benefit that allows for broad public access, design to accomplish goals and fulfill purpose without further funding past the initial investment, must be capital infrastructure, capital improvement or durable projects and cost $50,000 or higher with the lifespan of at least ten years.

To see a map of what areas are part of the participatory budging boundary, click here.

