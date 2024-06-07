Not a donut person? Here's another reason to celebrate today's other National Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No, it's not National Milkshake Day.

In fact, National Chocolate Milkshake Day is in September. This is close! It's National Chocolate Ice Cream Day!

"One time we had somebody order mint chocolate chip with peanut butter," said Gracie Tucker, who runs Gracie's Milkshake Bar at L&L Market.

"So we have 15 different shakes on our menu," she said.

While the base can always be chocolate ice cream, what about all the other things you can add to it? This doesn't include chocolate frosting around the rim of the glass and candy, chocolate chips, sprinkles, or chocolatey cereal in the mix.

"Calories don't count here," Tucker said.

I asked her how many scoops go into a milkshake. She gave me probably one of the most perfect answers I could get.

"So it depends on if you worked out that day," she said.

Of course, milkshakes are topped with whipped cream and the cherry on top.

But you have to see these milkshakes. Seriously. Click on the video above to be amazed.