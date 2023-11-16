Not interested in Black Friday shopping? Go on a hike instead at these Tennessee State Parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for a way to walk off all the food you eat this Thanksgiving?

Several Tennessee State Parks are hosting day-after Thanksgiving hikes. Here are a few that are close by, if you want a break from the Black Friday shopping.

Radnor Lake State Park is hosting a land acquisition hike at 7 a.m. to show off their newest 12-acres of land. It includes a volunteer stop halfway through to help pull invasive exotic plants on the new land and learn more about them.

If you want to learn more about Tennessee's history, Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park is hosting a park tour covering each of the monuments in the park, and Tennessee's unique stories. It is one mile and approximately one hour long.

Montgomery Bell State Park has an easy, less than one-mile hike on the Jim Bailey trail with a lesson on the history of the park and its natural wonders.

Harpeth River State Park is hosting a moderate, 1.6 mile hike through the Narrows of the Harpeth with Ranger Lisa at 9:00 a.m. at the Harris Street Bridge parking lot.

Bledsoe Creek State Park has a 2-mile hike. It will showcase the changes the park's wildlife undergo to get ready for the winter months, along with the wetlands, fossils and prehistoric past the park features.

There are many other parks hosting hikes throughout Tennessee. You can find them all online.