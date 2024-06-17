'Not surprised' Gretchen Walsh's alma mater celebrates swimmer's record breaking weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend during the Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis, Harpeth Hall graduate Gretchen Walsh broke a world record in the 100 meter butterfly. She was stunned when she saw the time and that it snapped an eight year world record.

"It’s been really really fun, lots of texts, lots of emails going back and forth this weekend," said Jess Hill, Head of Schools for Harpeth Hall. "I was, in some strange way, not surprised. I mean I was so proud, but not surprised."

Hill was watching on television when Walsh swam right into the record books, and then later on Sunday, when she won the Olympic trial and officially punched her ticket to the Paris Olympics.

"We’re so excited, we’ve already started planning a watch party and an event around the Olympics," said Hill.

Walsh broke records and won championships in high school too. But Hill says, she excelled in everything, especially academics.

"It may sound strange, but in so many ways, she’s just very humble," said Hill, who also served as Gretchen's advisor and met with her weekly. "She made great grades even when she had been gone to a swim meet and maybe had missed a week of school."

A tradition of excellence

Walsh isn't the only Nashville or Harpeth Hall swimmer who has made her name between the ropes.

"Tracy Caulkins graduated in the 80s — and she is arguably one of the best female swimmers, if not the best female swimmer. 3 gold medalist," said Hill.

Of course, more recently, there's Alex Walsh. As in Gretchen's older sister, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

"They are such a great and close family — it’s going to be such a happy time for them," said Hill.

Hill says the school is so lucky to have the Walsh sisters as role models.

"Not everyone’s going to be an Olympian obviously, but if they can put their mind to something, have purpose with where they’re going with their lives, lead with confidence, I think they will be successful," she said.

Hill is confident, the Walsh sisters aren't even close to being done, making a splash.

"There will be girls looking up to them for years," said Hill.

Hill is also celebrating four other Harpeth Hall swimmers who are competing this week in Indianapolis. She's hopeful some of them may head to Paris as well.

Nashville Aquatics Club

That tradition of excellence extends to the Nashville Aquatic Club, which practices and often competes at Centennial Sportsplex. Alex and Gretchen Walsh are former competitors for NAC. Ella Nelson, Evan Petty and Blake Amlicke are also competing this week in Indianapolis.