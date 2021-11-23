'Nourish the Heart' campaign continues to feed the hungry; click here to donate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hunger remains a problem in Middle Tennessee with so many wondering about their next meal, and that is the purpose of the "Nourish the Heart" campaign — this to continue raising money for the Food Pharmacy at Nashville General Hospital.

In the past year, the pantry has fed thousand of families and thanks to the efforts of Reverend Enoch Fuzz and so many others the goal is to feed even more.

You look around the Food Pharmacy at Nashville General Hospital and all you see is good-for-you eats.

"Brown rice. People love rice. This is better rice for you," said Rev. Enoch Fuzz.

He knows the value of eating healthy food and how it helps heal.

He remains dedicated to the Nourish the Heart fundraising efforts even as he battles stage four lung cancer.

"Nashville is a tremendous city and we should never allow people in this city to be hungry."

Last year — despite his illness — Rev. Fuzz spearheaded a fundraising effort to raise $100,000 for the pantry to deliver 60,000 meals.

They ended up serving more than 300,000 to people like Michael Holman, who is blind.

"I was very hungry. I didn't know where my next meal was coming from," said Holman.

The Food Pharmacy put food on his table.

"Huh, I haven't been hungry in a while. I would say it's done a great deal."

The Nourish the Heart program through the pantry delivers fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meats and grains to those who need them — and it's expanded in just the past year.

"We see some real barriers for families to access food," said Joel Alex with Family and Children's Services.

He said the only meal many kids get each day is a subsidized lunch at school.

With so many students at home because of COVID-19 or parents out of work, the Food Pharmacy also started targeting those families.

"Programs like this that provide healthy food are just incredibly essential for nurturers to provide safe secure homes for kids," said Alex.

For Rev. Fuzz, that is what it's all about.

"I like the slogan we use... Nourish the Heath. These meals nourish the heart. They nourish the body. They help people."

