November 13, 2025: Mild and Partly Sunny Today

Breezy and Warm Saturday Ahead

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 68| SE-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 44| Light

In Depth:

This afternoon will have a similar feel, but a different look, as the sky features a mix of sun and clouds.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s before quickly rebounding into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday will be breezy, with winds gusting 20–30 mph, ushering in warmer conditions and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Late Saturday night, we’ll have the chance for a few scattered showers.

Next week brings a few rain chances.