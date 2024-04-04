Now open: New coffee shop employs people familiar with homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Opening Wednesday, a new Nashville coffee shop, Paradeisos, employs people who are experiencing or are familiar with homelessness.

The idea is to give them an opportunity to join the workforce and turn their lives around.

"We found people can find healing in work and community," said Joey Codinho, the general manager at Paradeisos, which is now a branch off of nonprofit People Loving Nashville.

"We were like well how can we help you, be alongside you, what do you need? And the overwhelming response was — a job!"

Ingrid Hunter, a roaster at the shop, says she wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

"They love, they care, they'll help you in any kind of way. It's just like a family, you know?" she said.

She's had her fair share of hardships in life with housing, finances, and caring for her 19-year-old daughter.

"This does mean a lot to me. This place does mean a lot to me," she told us.

"I feel like people on the streets are looked down upon, and I don't think that's right," said shift supervisor Savannah Vance.

"Us slowly bringing people in and giving them opportunities of work will help them become themselves again."

Paradeisos had a small coffee roasting operation inside the "People Loving Nashville" building in East Nashville. This is their first main coffee shop location.

You can visit them on West End Avenue or buy their coffee online.