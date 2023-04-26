Now that Metro Council has approved a new Titans stadium, tourism officials are already pitching the venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After months of wheeling and dealing, and hours of late night debates, Metro Council voted Tuesday night to approve a new $2.1 billion enclosed stadium for the Tennessee Titans.

"I ask that you vote in favor of the proposal," said Lonnie McGee at Tuesday night's marathon council meeting.

"We don’t need a new stadium, this is an abomination," said John Davis, who was against the new stadium.

The stadium won't break ground until 2024 and open until 2027, but already, Nashville's top tourism official is pitching the stadium to promoters.

"Without question, the only missing piece was an enclosed large facility," said Butch Spyridon, the CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation.

He says Nashville is now eligible for the biggest events in the world, from year-round concerts and car shows to the NFL's top events. "Pro Bowl, Combine, Draft and Pro Bowl, and Super Bowl," said Spyridon. "And you don’t have to worry about cancellations, rainouts and delays."

But one of the biggest criticisms the stadium designers have faced is the capacity. The new venue would be the smallest in the NFL with only 60,000 seats — 9,000 less than the current Nissan Stadium. Butch says that's not a deal breaker to host the Super Bowl.

"Better amenities, better experience. They know they’re competing with the television at home," he said.

But Spyridon also admits, to land the big game or the College Football National Championship, they would have to up the capacity at least temporarily.

"The number right now has moved back closer to 63,000 and Burke and I have had numerous conversations about the ability to bring in temporary seating," said Spyridon.

Now that the plan is official, Butch says they're ready to spread their wings and really flaunt Nashville to the rest of the world.

"We have zero doubt that we can pull that off, and we really have zero doubt that we can do whatever we want to do," he said.

The earliest the new stadium could open is 2027. After that, Nissan Stadium will be demolished.