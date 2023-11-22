Now that the cell lot is 3 miles from BNA, the busiest travel day of the year is a whole lot more congested

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Although you're not allowed to idle at baggage claim or nearby Nashville International Airport, people seem to be doing that anyway.

In March, the airport replaced the two cell waiting lots next to the terminal with one lot three miles away. This had to be done for construction to start on Donelson Pike and the loop around the airport.

The day before Thanksgiving, people told us the new setup isn't great.

"No, it's not, because you were right there," said Brooke Ralston, of Paris, Tennessee.

Another driver told us she was surprised to see the lot on Murfreesboro Pike by Monell's so empty. The location threw her off.

"A security officer told me where it was. It''s a little different from where I thought it was going to be. I thought it was going to be closer to the airport," said Rosemary Starkey.

According to the airport, if you're coming to pick someone up, don't enter the loop until 20 or 30 minutes after the scheduled landing time. This allows passengers to deplane, get their luggage and come outside.

Also remember, Nashville International Airport has three entrances: exit 216-A, exit 216-B, and access via Murfreesboro Pike to Donelson Pike. People should choose an exit based on traffic conditions at that time.