Now that the cold snap has passed, food truck operators need some extra support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's hard to believe that intense cold snap here in Middle Tennessee was three weeks ago.

It's been quite the gift now to be able to enjoy what feels like early spring, but it's leaving some small businesses still feeling last month's pain.

The Truck Stop on Donelson Pike is a place for food truck operators to set up shop and grow their community. The last few days have been great as far as weather goes, but they haven't been able to fully put January behind them.

"This is kind of like -- perfect weather for me," said Dythaniel McEwen, owner of Down N The Bayou Food Truck.

"Today feels like a winner," said TC Woodard, owner of The Baking Room Food Truck. "Winner. W-I-N-N-E-R."

She spells that out so it's not confused with "winter."

"Because we've had such a crazy winter," she said.

"For some of these smaller businesses, like us and these food trucks, they have a lot riding on the line," said Johnathan Hartfield, owner of The Truck Stop on Donelson Pike.

The Truck Stop is where food truck operators can gather together and serve the community.

While it has felt more like late April or early May, the owners of the food trucks and The Truck Stop say January has left somewhat of a bitter taste.

"Oh man it's been crazy," said McEwen. "Are we talking about the snow?!"

"Two weeks in a row," Woodard said. "It was pretty bad."

"It was rough because of course we couldn't go out," she said.

Not only was it tough on driving for that week in January with snow, cold and ice, but when your business is on wheels it presents another challenge.

So while they were stuck in park, they hope the community will now help put them in drive.

"Your business takes a hit," Woodard said. "Your personal life takes a hit."

"We're not like big corporations," said Lindsey Hartfield, owner of The Truck Stop. "The trucks aren't. We aren't."

"We don't have that money to fall back on so we need people to be out and about," she added.

The Truck Stop is at 229 Donelson Pike in Nashville.