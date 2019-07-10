Nude man arrested after he ran from and swung at police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A nude man has been arrested after he ran from medics, shed what little clothes he had while running, and swung at police as they attempted to catch him.

According to police, they responded to a call at Ascend Amphitheater of a man running nude through the area in front of spectators. When officers arrived, they found the man - Matthew Sloan - semi-nude, acting belligerent and sweating profusely.

The fire department attempted to medically check Sloan, but he became confrontational, before running from the medics. While running, he shed what clothes he did have on.

When police tried to take Sloan into custody, he started swinging at the four officers, striking one of them in the head. The officers took Sloan to the ground, but he refused to give them his hands. He then pushed himself off the ground while three of the officers were on top of him.

To get his hands placed in their handcuffs, the officers maced Sloan. They then brought him to the Davidson County Sheriff's Department.

When they arrived at the Sheriff's office, Sloan got out of the police vehicle and spat on another officer's face, while yelling obscenities.

Sloan was arrested for public indecency, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and five counts of assault of an officer.

This is not the first time Sloan has been arrested. Last month, he made 18 non-emergency calls to 911, acting offensive and threatening the call takers. When police found him, he claimed that he was being assaulted by Brad Pitt.