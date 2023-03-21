Nurse attacked by patient at hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A nurse was attacked by a patient at TriStar Centennial Medical Center on Monday.

Officials say that Issah Abdallah, 50, was laying in a bed inside the hospital hallway.

Hospital staff called Metro Police to ask for transport to a cold-weather shelter for Abdallah. When police officers arrived, Abdallah was unresponsive in the bed, the officers told the staff to call back if he still wanted to be transported after waking up.

A few minutes after the officers exited the hospital, a nurse came running out behind them asking them to come back inside and help.

Upon arriving back on the hospital floor, officials discovered Abdallah laying on the hospital floor and a male nurse standing next to him.

The nurse had blood pouring down the side of his face and hospital staff explained that he had been struck in the head by Abdallah with a metal object.

Officials report that the nurse required stitches after the incident and that the object was a metal baseplate for a thermometer.

Abdallah was taken into police custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.