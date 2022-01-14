Nursing homes impacted by COVID outbreaks, staffing woes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nursing homes across the state are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks while also juggling staffing shortages.

Marlene Greenlee called NewsChannel 5 because she's worried about her friend at Ahava Healthcare in Clarksville. "Very scary, I have COVID right now, so it’s not like I can go over there and check," Greenlee said.

The state's website said they have 23 residents positive, one death, and 19 staff members sick as of 2 p.m. Friday.

"He said he didn’t have water, a call button, even a urinal the other day when I called him," Greenlee said.

Other long-term care facilities are in the same boat. The Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon reported 49 residents are positive, 14 people have died, and 76 staff members are positive in the last 28 days.

At NHC Healthcare Dickson, 72 residents are positive, 16 people have died, and 50 workers have COVID.

On top of that, people are leaving the caregiver industry for higher-paying jobs. According to the National Center for Assisted Living, the profession lost more than 230,000 caregivers, 15% of the workforce, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Greenlee hopes government officials will take action to provide care for vulnerable residents. "They have to first of all, improve the pay for the nurses," Greenlee said.

The Tennessee Department of Health said upcoming staffing assistance funding is on the way, but they don't know when that will be available to help with the crisis.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to several long-term care facilities that have outbreaks but did not hear back on how they're managing them.