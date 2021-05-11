NWS: 14 tornadoes have hit the mid-state this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A total of 13 tornadoes hit the mid-state last Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. And a fourteenth was added to the list when an EF-0 hit Williamson County over the weekend.
Officials say they're still surveying the damage, but all the tornadoes were EF-0. COVID-19 restrictions have caused damage surveys to take longer than normal.
The line of storms pushed through the mid-state Monday night and into Tuesday morning. NWS officials initially reported at least 10 tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee, but as surveys continued, that number grew.
Below is a list of the tornadoes and their EF ratings.
Monday, May 3:
- EF-0 Fredonia (Coffee County)
Tuesday, May 4:
- EF-0 Orlinda (Robertson County)
- EF-0 Greenbrier (Robertson County)
- EF-0 White House (Sumner County)
- EF-0 Joelton (Cheatham/Davidson County)
- EF-0 Goodlettsville (Davidson/Sumner County)
- EF-0 Gallatin (Summer County)
- EF-0 NW of Hartsville (Trousdale County)
- EF-0 E of Hartsville (Trousdale County)
- EF-0 Lafayette (Macon County)
- EF-0 Alexandria (DeKalb County)
- EF-0 Smithville (DeKalb County)
- EF-0 North Sparta (White County)
Sunday, May 9:
- EF-0 Page High School area (Williamson County)