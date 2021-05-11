Watch
NWS: 14 tornadoes have hit the mid-state this month

WTVF
Some of the damage left behind by Tuesday's storms.
Posted at 9:02 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 22:05:37-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A total of 13 tornadoes hit the mid-state last Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. And a fourteenth was added to the list when an EF-0 hit Williamson County over the weekend.

Officials say they're still surveying the damage, but all the tornadoes were EF-0. COVID-19 restrictions have caused damage surveys to take longer than normal.

The line of storms pushed through the mid-state Monday night and into Tuesday morning. NWS officials initially reported at least 10 tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee, but as surveys continued, that number grew.

Below is a list of the tornadoes and their EF ratings.

Monday, May 3:

  • EF-0 Fredonia (Coffee County)

Tuesday, May 4:

  • EF-0 Orlinda (Robertson County)
  • EF-0 Greenbrier (Robertson County)
  • EF-0 White House (Sumner County)
  • EF-0 Joelton (Cheatham/Davidson County)
  • EF-0 Goodlettsville (Davidson/Sumner County)
  • EF-0 Gallatin (Summer County)
  • EF-0 NW of Hartsville (Trousdale County)
  • EF-0 E of Hartsville (Trousdale County)
  • EF-0 Lafayette (Macon County)
  • EF-0 Alexandria (DeKalb County)
  • EF-0 Smithville (DeKalb County)
  • EF-0 North Sparta (White County)

Sunday, May 9:

  • EF-0 Page High School area (Williamson County)
