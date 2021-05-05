NWS to continue surveying damage from Tuesday's storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today, the National Weather Service (NWS) will be back out surveying the damage left behind from Tuesday’s storms.

Goodlettsville was hit hard by the storms, but it wasn't the only area. The NWS says 11 counties were impacted by yesterday's severe weather.

Many Middle Tennessee communities are waking up to storm damage from yesterday. Here’s Patton Branch Rd. in Goodlettsville — more on @NC5 this morning. pic.twitter.com/fvMAPiAqNb — Mo Haider (@mhaider_NC5) May 5, 2021

Several counties not only saw damage but thousands suffered power outages, as well. The Nashville Electric Service said as of Wednesday morning, there were still about 500 customers without power within their coverage area alone.

The Tennessee Department of Health said at this point, there's been one weather-related death – that was over in Weakley County in West Tennessee. Right now, there aren't any exact numbers as far injuries and damage go. That is still being assessed.

At this point, NWS says it believes all of yesterday's tornadoes were EF0’s, but that could always change as these surveys continue.

