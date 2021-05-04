NWS: At least 10 tornadoes 'likely' hit mid-state Tues. morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service reports that likely at least 10 tornadoes hit the mid-state Tuesday morning.

Officials say they're still surveying the damage, but initial damage reports suggest that most of the tornadoes were EF-0.

It could take officials several days to complete all the survey details but initial reports suggest the following counties were hit by tornadoes: Robertson, Cheatham, Davidson, Sumner, Trousdale, Jackson, Smith, DeKalb, White, Cumberland, and Bedford.

Read more about damage reports here.

Craig Plattner The roof of a home on Baxter Road in Joelton was damaged by Tuesday's storm.

WTVF Heavy wind toppled a barn in Gallatin early Tuesday, May 4, 2021.