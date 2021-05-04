Watch
NWS: At least 10 tornadoes 'likely' hit mid-state Tues. morning

WTVF
Tornadoes hit mid-state
Posted at 4:48 PM, May 04, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service reports that likely at least 10 tornadoes hit the mid-state Tuesday morning.

Officials say they're still surveying the damage, but initial damage reports suggest that most of the tornadoes were EF-0.

It could take officials several days to complete all the survey details but initial reports suggest the following counties were hit by tornadoes: Robertson, Cheatham, Davidson, Sumner, Trousdale, Jackson, Smith, DeKalb, White, Cumberland, and Bedford.

joelton storm damage
The roof of a home on Baxter Road in Joelton was damaged by Tuesday's storm.
st. blaise road barn destroyed
Heavy wind toppled a barn in Gallatin early Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
joelton storm damage
A tree was knocked over during Tuesday morning's storm on Baxter Road in Joelton.

