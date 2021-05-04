Morning storms topple trees, power lines across Middle Tennessee

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another storm system moved through Middle Tennessee on Tuesday morning, toppling trees and power lines across Middle Tennessee.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said 31,000 people statewide were without power statewide as of 8 a.m. The number of injuries and damaged structures is not yet known, but damage assessments are ongoing.

Sumner County

Dozens of trees were knocked down in Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Residents also reported losing power.

Cara Baker Davis A tree was snapped in Goodlettsville near Lickton Pike and Railroad Bridge.

First responders were seen working to clear trees off Lickton Pike.

At a home in Gallatin, a large tree fell onto a family's two vehicles on Morrison Street. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

Kelsey Heatherly A large tree fell on two vehicles in Gallatin.

A barn was also destroyed in the storm near St. Blaise Road in Gallatin. The homeowner said high winds knocked over the structure, no one was injured.

WTVF Heavy wind toppled a barn in Gallatin early Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

DeKalb County

Fallen trees have made some roads impassable, including Big Hurricane Creek Road. Emergency managers received reports of fallen trees, homes with roof damage and a damaged barn.

The DeKalb County EMA said no injuries have been reported in the county.

Montgomery County

The Montgomery Emergency Management Agency reported a few toppled trees in the area. One house was also struck by lightning, but the damage was limited. The sheriff's office said many down trees and down power lines were reported. Drivers are asked to be cautious on the roads.

Davidson County

A roof was torn off of a home in the Joelton area. The storm scattered debris and tree limbs and knocked over large trees in some areas.

Craig Plattner Storm damage on Baxter Road in Joelton.

Craig Plattner A tree was knocked over during Tuesday morning's storm on Baxter Road in Joelton.

Craig Plattner The roof of a home on Baxter Road in Joelton was damaged by Tuesday's storm.

Craig Plattner A large tree fell on Baxter Road in Joelton.

Craig Plattner Debris from a storm on Baxter Road in Joelton.

The Nashville Electric Service reported 3,800 customers without power due to the storms. Anyone who sees a downed power line is asked to report it by calling 911.

Wilson County

Wilson Central High School saw significant storm damage to its baseball field. The school district said fencing was knocked down, the scoreboard was damaged and trees were scattered along the right field line.

Wilson County Schools/Facebook Damage on the baseball field at Wilson Central High School.

Wilson County Schools Damage on the athletic fields at Wilson Central High School.

Wilson County Schools/Facebook Damage on Wilson Central High School's baseball field.

The school's soccer and softball fields were also impacted, with signage and scoreboard damage reported.