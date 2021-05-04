Morning storms topple trees, power lines across Middle Tennessee

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another storm system moved through Middle Tennessee on Tuesday morning, toppling trees and power lines across Middle Tennessee.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said 31,000 people statewide were without power statewide as of 8 a.m. The number of injuries and damaged structures is not yet known, but damage assessments are ongoing.
Dozens of trees were knocked down in Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Residents also reported losing power.
Damage on Madison Creek Rd
First responders were seen working to clear trees off Lickton Pike.
Multiple trees down on Lickton Pike in Goodlettsville. First responders are on the scene.
At a home in Gallatin, a large tree fell onto a family's two vehicles on Morrison Street. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.
This is what one Gallatin family woke up to this morning. A large tree fell on two of their vehicles. Thankfully no one was injured. Gallatin Police say there are multiple trees & power lines down across the city.
A barn was also destroyed in the storm near St. Blaise Road in Gallatin. The homeowner said high winds knocked over the structure, no one was injured.
The storms this morning completely destroyed these barns in Gallatin. The homeowners say no one was injured. Right now they're focused on getting everything cleaned up.
Fallen trees have made some roads impassable, including Big Hurricane Creek Road. Emergency managers received reports of fallen trees, homes with roof damage and a damaged barn.
The DeKalb County EMA said no injuries have been reported in the county.
The Montgomery Emergency Management Agency reported a few toppled trees in the area. One house was also struck by lightning, but the damage was limited. The sheriff's office said many down trees and down power lines were reported. Drivers are asked to be cautious on the roads.
A roof was torn off of a home in the Joelton area. The storm scattered debris and tree limbs and knocked over large trees in some areas.
The Nashville Electric Service reported 3,800 customers without power due to the storms. Anyone who sees a downed power line is asked to report it by calling 911.
This tree barley missed this house in Joelton.
Wilson Central High School saw significant storm damage to its baseball field. The school district said fencing was knocked down, the scoreboard was damaged and trees were scattered along the right field line.
The school's soccer and softball fields were also impacted, with signage and scoreboard damage reported.