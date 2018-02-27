NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes In Christian County, Ky.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to those in need and are helping them find housing and food until they can get back on their feet. Donate to the Red Cross here.
A GoFundMe account has also been set up for residents of Eagle Crossing in Hopkinsville. A second GoFundMe account was created for a family in Montgomery County, whose home was leveled by on EF-2 tornado.
Sky 5 was flying above the area the moment the family was able to pull their dog from the rubble.
*NewsChannel 5 does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.