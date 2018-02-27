NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes In Christian County, Ky.

8:05 AM, Feb 27, 2018
2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The National Weather Service in Paducah has confirmed three additional tornadoes in Kentucky, two of which impacted Christian County.     

NWS survey teams found that two EF-0 tornadoes moved though Christian County and an EF-1 tornado affected Graves and Calloway counties.

At least eight other tornadoes have been confirmed in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky:

  • Robertson County – 2
  • Montgomery County – 2
  • Logan County, Kentucky 
  • Christian County, Kentucky – 3
  • Warren County, Kentucky

Nearly 90 homes were damaged and eight structures were destroyed after tornadoes moved through Clarksville. The storms came with severe weather that hit Saturday afternoon and night. 

Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to those in need and are helping them find housing and food until they can get back on their feet. Donate to the Red Cross here.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up for residents of Eagle Crossing in Hopkinsville. A second GoFundMe account was created for a family in Montgomery County, whose home was leveled by on EF-2 tornado.

Sky 5 was flying above the area the moment the family was able to pull their dog from the rubble.

