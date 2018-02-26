Nearly 90 Homes Damaged In Clarksville Tornadoes

Fair
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Nearly 90 homes were damaged and eight structures were destroyed after two tornadoes moved through Clarksville over the weekend.
On Monday, Montgomery County Sheriff's officials confirmed 86 homes were damaged, while three homes and five duplexes were destroyed. Sky 5 aerials revealed the extent of the devastation.
The tornados came with severe weather that hit Saturday afternoon and night. NWS officials in Nashville said an EF-2 touched down in Clarksville with max wind speeds of 125 miles per hour.
The tornado began on Dunbar Cave Road and continued on a 4.05 mile path, ending on Kirkwood Road. The path was 300 yards wide. A second tornado was also confirmed in the Clarksville area.
NEW: 86 homes damaged and 8 destroyed in Montgomery Co. Tornadoes. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/JNG5sZXzRz— Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) February 26, 2018
NWS officials said a high-end EF-1 tornado hit southwest of Clarksville near the Dotsonville community.
The tornado began near Bradley A. Martin Road and ended near the Cumberland River. It had max wind speeds of 105 miles per hour. The tornado's path was 5.04 miles long and 150 yards wide.
Major damage was reported in the Farmington subdivision where multiple homes were damaged or destroyed. Homes were also leveled or damaged and numerous trees knocked down in the Deepwood Trail and Sparkleberry Drive area, not far from the Cumberland River.
In Logan County, Kentucky, NWS officials from Louisville confirmed an EF-2 touched down there. One fatality was reported from the storm.
