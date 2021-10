CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Cumberland County on Wednesday night.

NWS said the tornado had maximum wind speeds of 90 mph. It touched down for about 1 mile and was 50 yards wide. At least six homes were damaged.

It is believed the tornado hit just before 6 p.m. in northern Crossville.

This is the first-ever recorded tornado during the month of October for Cumberland County.