NWS confirms EF2 tornado touches down Todd County, Ky. on Friday

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down on Friday night.

A tornado outbreak spanned across Kentucky with nine tornadoes, one touching down in Allegre and tracking six miles.

The estimated peak wind speed was 120 mph.

Per the preliminary report, the tornado started along Shaw Ovil Road. Some homes suffered minor damage. It continued east, crossing Highway 189. The report stated the worst damage happened along Blue Hole Road, where several chicken houses were completely destroyed and a mobile home was swept away.

Dozens of trees were snapped or uprooted and a few outbuildings were damaged.

