Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall dies after complications with illness

Joe Bonsall died on July 9, 2024. He was from Hendersonville, Tenn.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 09, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys died after complications with his illness.

He was 76.

Bonsall was battling ALS.

He was a 50-year member of the American music group The Oak Ridge Boys. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame.

At the request of Joe, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association or to the Vanderbilt Medical Center ALS and Neuroscience Research Center.

The family is requesting privacy.

