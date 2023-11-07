O'Connell said Nashville is looking internally, federally about Covenant leak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell said his departments are looking both within its own city employees and outside of it after images of documents from The Covenant School shooter leaked.

On Monday, conservative talk show host Steven Crowder released three images of separate documents. Authorities cataloged 47 items they took from the shooter's home, where they found guns, a suicide note, journals and more. They found 20 journals among the shooter's belongings. On March 27 of this year, three children and three adults were shot and killed at The Covenant School in Nashville.

"Our first thought was lets make sure we continue to focus on connecting families that have been traumatized with resources that can help with that," O'Connell said. "And let's make sure we have an independent review of how these materials which are under court seal right now, could've found their way outside of the legal process."

The Metro Nashville Police Department and the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police said no officers have been fired concerning the internal review within the department.

"We're honestly trying to figure out because there were so many first responders because this did involve local, state and federal law enforcement," O'Connell said. "We're trying to figure out where the jurisdictional authority is in this. We know MNPD is exercising their own internal review. I know (Metro Legal) Director (Wally) Dietz has been in contact with the U.S. Attorney's office. We'll see where those conversations happen not just with law enforcement side of it, but the legal process."

RELATED: Metro investigating who leaked images of the Covenant School Shooter's writings

The background on this situation

On Monday, a conservative talk show host released three leaked pictures of the Covenant School shooter's writings. On March 27, the shooter walked into the Covenant School and killed three students and three staff members. The shooter was shot and killed by police.

There is an investigation underway to determine who leaked the photos — but on Monday no one had been named. O'Connell said he and his administration started looking into the unauthorized release of three images from the Covenant school shooter's writings on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, O'Connell said he hoped the images weren't put out to further conspiracy theories.

"I would just say I hope this is an accidental situation rather than malice, or even worse, selling things," O'Connell said. "Selling unauthorized images knowing they may retraumatize families and children who have been a part of this victimization process."

MNPD is actively investigating the situation. Police are providing counselors to Covenant families who need them, authorities said.

Where are the rest of the documents

Right now, the documents are with Metro Nashville police as they are embroiled in a lawsuit over their release. The Covenant Church and the families have sued to keep the documents from the public. Right now, the case is before the Tennessee Court of Appeals.

NewsChannel 5 does not have and has never seen the shooter's writings. We have repeatedly requested their release as part of a public records request.

"At some point, very likely, the court will find one of two things, either the victims have the right to protect these and then it will be up to how many unauthorized images get leaked, or they will be classified as public documents and released," O'Connell said.